Obituary – Dixie Curran-Combs

In Loving Memory of Dixie Curran-Combs

October 31, 1939 – April 1, 2022

It is with sadness I announce the early morning peaceful passing of my mom Dixie. Mothers bring us into the world and it’s hard to imagine a life without them. They are with you when you take your first breath and hopefully you are with them, or at least close, when they take their last.

My mom was a teacher at Casita and then Lake Elementary in Vista, who taught her own children and her students to think clearly, logically and methodically to figure things out. In over thirty years of teaching, I’m sure she helped shape hundred, if not thousands, of young minds. In her teaching days she also enjoyed tennis, jogging, Jazzercise and organic gardening.

She enjoyed a very full and active time of retirement with her wonderful husband Gil as they danced, traveled, walked and talked on Cardiff beaches, calling each other “Darling” every day.

Dixie is survived by her loving husband Gill, sister Pam, children: Michael, Michele, Catherine; grandchildren Coral Mike, Evan, Randy, Max; great grandchildren Emma, Isabella, Davin, Cole and Ann Dixie.

Rest in Peace Mom. Godspeed.