Obituary – Martha Jean Paris

In loving memory of Martha Jean Paris

Martha Jean Paris—who preferred Jean—a native of Calhoun City, Mississippi, passed away peacefully in Mission Viejo, California, at the age of 90.

She was a captivating blend of Southern grace, sharp wit, and boundless intellect.

Few could tell a story like Jean, and even fewer could match her curiosity about nearly every subject under the sun.

Raised in the Deep South during lean times, she met life’s challenges with resilience, imagination, and the fiery spirit that matched her unmistakable red hair.

Small in stature but mighty in presence, Jean graduated from Mississippi’s Corinth High School in 1952, where she was the editor of the school newspaper.

Wanting to extend her education, she left her beloved parents, James Oscar (J.O.) and Vere Choate, and joined her cherished older sibling, Ginny— always known as “Sister”—in Southern California.

There, she earned both her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in English from Long Beach State University.

It was also there that she met the love of her life, Jack Paris, and together they shared a 64-year love story full of laughter, adventure and devotion.

As an educator, Jean’s influence reached generations. She began her teaching career in San Pedro before joining the Tustin School District, where she taught at Tustin Memorial, Utt Middle

School, and Jeane Thorman Elementary.

Over nearly four decades, thousands of students benefited from her steadfast belief in kindness, encouragement, and second chances.

Her “EGR” students—those who needed a little Extra Grace Required—held a special place in her heart, as she always found a way to see their potential and spark their confidence.

After retiring, Jean and Jack embraced their zest for travel, exploring the world together.

She continued to nurture her lifelong passions through the Tustin American Association of University Women (AAUW) Book Club, the Laguna Woods Poetry Club, and her community of friends at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Laguna Beach.

Jean is survived by her sons, Jay and James; daughters-in-law, Julie and Tiffany; grandchildren, Conor, Philip, and Ava; and great-grandchild, Grace. She is also survived by her nephew, Ron King, and his wife, Charice; her niece, Phyllis Paulsen, and her husband, Darol; her niece, Dianne French, and her husband, Jerry; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews

Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jack; her sister , Ginny King; and her parents, J.O. and Vere Choate.

Those wishing to honor Jean’s memory may send donations to the Unitarian Universalist Church, 429 Cypress Dr ., Laguna Beach, California, 92651.