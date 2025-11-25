Obituary – Richard J. Smith

In loving memory of Richard J. Smith

April 20, 1939 – November 16, 2025

Richard J. Smith, 86 of Oceanside died peacefully on November 16, 2025 at home following complications from Parkinson’s.

He had been in hospice care for more than a year, with his wife by his side.

His family takes much comfort in knowing that his spirit is at peace with our Lord and Savior in Heaven.

Richard is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 30 years, Elizabeth, three children, Julie (Joseph) Taylor, Michael (Melissa) Smith and James (Isabel) Smith, along with eight grandchildren – Erin and Audrey Taylor, Hannah, Connor, and Tyler Smith, and Evelia, James Jr., and Ian Smith, along with their step-sister Ashley.

He is also survived by his former wife, Judi Lafferty, and four of his seven siblings – Warren Smith, Patricia Walsh, Robert Smith, and Carol Kolb.

He was preceded in death by Bernard Smith, Madeline Rich, and Cathy Goodman. He has many in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Richard was born April 20th, 1939 in Chicago, IL to Harold and Gwendolyn Smith.

He was the fourth of eight children.

He attended St. Cajetan’s Catholic School and then Morgan Park High School.

A devout Catholic, Richard regularly attended daily mass before work as a young man. In 1962, he married Judith Greenan.

In 1971, they moved to a 120-acre farm in Cashton, Wisconsin where Richard enjoyed raising Quarter Horses and Appaloosas.

He loved country life and being close to nature.

He was always a cowboy at heart.

In 1995, he married Elizabeth Las Piñas and moved to Oceanside, CA to be closer to family.

A natural born salesman, he was outgoing, funny, and known for his dry humor.

He had an incredible memory and could recall names, dates, and old addresses with ease.

Despite losing the sight in his left eye as a small child, he was a good athlete and naturally very strong.

Richard was a champion billiard player in the 1960s.

He enjoyed playing in leagues until just a few years ago.

He worked primarily as a carpenter, but spent his early years in produce sales with his father and brothers.

He also sold life insurance in the 1980s. His efforts helped several families in their time of need.

Richard and Elizabeth were dedicated churchgoers and members of St. Mary, Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Oceanside for almost 30 years.

His deep faith guided him to assist others whenever he could. He relied on the power of prayer in times of crisis that often led to miraculous outcomes.

Richard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is now at eternal peace in the love of Jesus Christ. In lieu of flowers, donations to Operation Smile are encouraged.