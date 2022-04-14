Obituary – Sharon Louise Sudak

In Loving Memory Sharon Louise Sudak

May, 1938 to December 2021

Sharon Louise Sudak passed away December 30th, 2021 at the age of 83.

She was preceded in passing by her husband of 58 years Richard Sudak.

Born in Reno, Nevada, Sharon was the mother of 5 active children.

After raising her family in Solana Beach, they moved to Oceanside for the balance of their lives.

An avid crafter, she enjoyed making greeting cards for the holidays for family, friends, and non-profit groups.

She is survived by her 5 children, 5 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.

At the request of the decedent, no services are scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Alzheimer’s Society at ALZ.ORG

She had a life that was well lived, and always had a smile to greet you regardless of how she felt.

Mom will be sorely missed.