Obituary – Doug K. Fiske

In loving memory of Doug K. Fiske

October 25, 1943 – May 18, 2026

Doug K. Fiske, a beloved waterman, writer, editor, art director, mentor, and fixture of the Encinitas community, passed away on May 18, 2026, in Oceanside, California. He was 82 years old.

Born on October 25, 1943, in the Bronx, Doug moved to Long Island as a boy.

After graduating from Gettysburg College, he taught elementary school in Florida and then trekked to Southern California to visit his Marine Corps brother Ken.

The charm of the Leucadia neighborhood and North County’s surf breaks — including

Beacon Beach — captured Doug’s heart, and he settled in Encinitas for the next half century.

On Long Island, in Florida, and in California, Doug was a man of the ocean.

An avid surfer and swimmer, his love of the water shaped his career as much as his leisure: he made surf films and wrote about the sport he loved.

He served as an editor at Surfing magazine, art director at Baseball Today, and editor at Emergency magazine, before going on to work at the Gemological Institute of America and teach magazine production courses at San Diego State University.

In 2016, Doug self-published a historical novel, Early’s Idaho, fulfilling a lifelong passion for American history and storytelling.

Out of the water, Doug was a studious and outspoken participant in local politics.

He regularly attended civic meetings and wrote on political issues affecting his community, voicing his gentlemanly opinions on-line and in-person.

Doug is survived by three siblings and many dear friends, who will remember him as a passionate, principled, and original voice — equally at home riding big waves, teaching magazine production, discussing music, or eloquently expressing himself at city hall.