Obituary – Richard (Rich) Alexander Miro

In loving memory of Richard (Rich) Alexander Miro

October 18, 1935 – January 1, 2024

Richard (Rich) Alexander Miro died at peace under hospice care in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2024.

Rich was born on October 18, 1935 in Chicago, Illinois to Marie Miro (Muzyka) and Michael Miro (originally Miroschnichenko). Rich was predeceased in death by his parents and siblings Danny and Vera.

Rich’s formative years were spent in and around the Chicago metro area. He attended Fenton High School in Bensenville, Illinois, graduating in 1953.

Rich continued his education at Northern Illinois University (NIU), where he graduated in 1959 with a degree in Business Administration.

While Rich attended NIU he met Arlene Mirabelli. The couple married in May of 1959. During his time at NIU he signed on with the U.S. Marine Corps, and after graduating college he and Arlene moved to Virginia for Rich to begin basic training.

Rich had two overseas tours of duty with the Marines (Okinawa and Vietnam) and honorably left active duty in 1970 with the rank of Captain.

Soon after leaving the military he started a 29 year career with the City of San Diego as a Financial Analyst. Many of these years were spent working with the San Diego Police Department.

In retirement (2004) Rich volunteered at Brother Benno’s and the Mission San Luis Rey Parish.

Rich was committed to the friendships he obtained from his faith-based communities and volunteering duties.

He kept the accounting department at Brother Benno’s going during the pandemic, even though his age put him at high risk.

He will be remembered for his sense of humor, smile, raw honesty, unselfish contributions, and dancing prowess, as well as his love of craft beer, western movies, and football.

Rich is survived by his 8 children: Michele Broadhurst,Tom Miro, John Miro, Jill Miro, Stephen Miro, James Miro, Kristen Miro, and Paul Oliveri. He also leaves behind five grandchildren: Anthony, Andrew, Stephanie, Natasha, Taime and five great-grandchildren: Caia, Cyra, Otis, Liv, and Ozzy.

A Catholic mass for Rich will be held at The Parish Chapel at Mission San Luis Rey in Oceanside, CA on Friday, February 23rd, at 1:30 PM. Friends and family are welcome to attend and pay their respects.

Friends’ remembrances about Rich can be found on the digital Tribute Wall for Rich on the Oceanside Mortuary’s obituary website.

In memory of Rich, his family kindly requests that donations be made to Brother Benno’s or the Mission San Luis Rey Parish.