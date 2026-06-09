Obituary – Carolyn Annette Rear Bourbeau

In loving memory of Carolyn Annette Rear Bourbeau

May 28, 1940 – June 1, 2026

Carolyn Annette Rear Bourdeau passed away peacefully at the age of 86.

Born on May 28, 1940, in Minnesota, Carolyn was proud of her Swedish and Norwegian heritage.

She spent her early childhood on the family farm with her parents, Idell and Palmer Rear, and her brother, Dayton Rear.

In 1942, her family relocated to San Diego, where she would spend most of her life.

Carolyn married John Rachow and together they raised three children: Annette, John (“Johnny”), and Matthew.

While raising her family, she attended Mesa College and earned certification in hospital records administration, beginning a long and successful career as a Hospital Records Technician and medical administrator.

In 1988, Carolyn married Earl Bourdeau, with whom she shared more than four decades of love, companionship, and adventure.

Together they traveled extensively throughout the United States and abroad, visiting historic sites and exploring destinations including France, England, Egypt, Alaska, Scotland, and Norway.

Among her favorite places was Lake Tahoe, where she and Earl spent many cherished years creating lasting family memories.

Carolyn was a talented artist who enjoyed painting landscapes, reading, puzzles, singing, and spending time with family.

She also shared her creativity with the community through her work as Set Director for the San Marcos Players, where she designed and painted scenery and props for numerous productions.

Above all, Carolyn was devoted to her family.

She was known for her kindness, warmth, generosity, and ability to make everyone feel welcome.

Her love and steady presence touched the lives of all who knew her.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her son, John (“Johnny”) Rachow; her stepson, Barry Bourdeau; and her brother, Dayton Rear.

She is survived by her beloved husband, Earl Bourdeau; her daughter, Annette Rachow and husband Jeb; her son, Matthew Rachow and wife Irina; her step-daughter Sheree and husband Blake, her grandchildren Alana, Allington, Alyssa, Dane, Collin, Fairen, Brittany, and Brandon; her great-grandchildren Titan, Brexton, Bronx, Nakoa, Diego, Hazel, Harlie, Myah, and Champ; and many extended family members and friends.

Carolyn’s legacy of love, creativity, and devotion to family will be remembered always.