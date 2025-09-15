Carlsbad council backs traffic calming plan for Barrio

CARLSBAD — The Carlsbad City Council has directed staff to draft a traffic calming plan for the Barrio neighborhood that includes a range of measures aimed at improving safety for all roadway users.

Carlsbad officials have cited unsafe speeds and violations of signs and signals as leading causes of injury and collisions, and traffic circles are seen as a physical design change to curb those behaviors.

Transportation Director Tom Frank presented two options for improvements at a Sept. 9 meeting and asked the council for direction on which to develop by November.

The council unanimously approved a modified version of Option 1, which targeted 14 intersections. The plan includes three new all-way stop signs, 42 painted crosswalks, two raised crosswalks — one on Madison Street and another on Roosevelt Street — and flashing pedestrian signs at six locations.

A raised crosswalk initially proposed at Chestnut Avenue and Roosevelt was replaced with an all-way stop.

In July, the council also scaled back the number of proposed traffic circles for the neighborhood due to parking concerns, opting for just a single roundabout at Pine Avenue and Harding Street, which is expected to reduce parking impacts in the area.

Option 2 would have affected eight intersections, with six new all-way stop signs and 26 painted crosswalks, but no raised crosswalks or flashing pedestrian signs.

City records show that Option 1 was projected to cost $2.99 million before the modification. Option 2 was estimated at $2.43 million. Both estimates included sewer improvements.

Residents who spoke during public comment supported traffic calming in the Barrio but expressed frustration over delays in implementing changes.

Frank said stop signs could be added later, but would require design drawings and competitive bids from outside firms. Studies would be conducted before and after installation to assess effectiveness, he said. Frank added that his team preferred the broader mix of measures with fewer stop signs.

Responding to questions from Councilmember Kevin Shin and Mayor Pro Tem Priya Bhat-Patel, Fire Chief Michael Calderwood said the department had no preference between the options from an emergency response perspective.

Calderwood noted the fire department monitors speed bump installations within a 1.5-mile radius because they slow response times.

“We believe that two are the max,” he said.

Police Chief Christie Calderwood said both options were viable for response times and reducing speeding. She said her department leaned toward the option with fewer stop signs to keep traffic moving, but was comfortable with either plan.

Police vehicles, she added, do not face the same challenges with vertical deflections as fire engines.

The Pine and Harding traffic circle will also feature a public art installation. Artist Mario Torero, selected by a city subcommittee in December 2024, is expected to work with residents on a design concept before presenting it to the Arts Commission.