North Coastal Art Gallery reopens after renovations

CARLSBAD — The North Coastal Art Gallery has reopened after completing needed renovations following a flood that damaged its space two months ago.

The gallery temporarily moved spaces from its Suite 101 space to Suite 124 in the Village Faire Shopping Center, located at 300 Carlsbad Village Drive, in September after a pump broke in the shopping center’s main mechanical room, located next door.

While none of the gallery’s art was damaged, repairs were necessary to make the space habitable again. After two months, renovations are complete, and the gallery is once again inviting people back into its main space.

“We are now renovated, and ready to share in the year-end celebrations, and invite Carlsbad and San Diego County residents to experience our upcoming events,” said Cheryl Ehlers, president of the Carlsbad-Oceanside Art League (COAL), the nonprofit that owns the gallery.

Starting off the season on Nov. 17 is a new exhibition called “Botanical Impressions,” which will run through Nov. 28, followed by the gallery’s Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 29 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A grand reopening ceremony will be held on Dec. 6 from 3 to 5 p.m. The gallery will also offer 10% off art purchases all day.

Next will be “Jingles,” for the kids and families from 12 to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 in the plaza, and the Open Annual Small Image Awards Show will end the season along with a reception held offering refreshments from 3 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8.

The awards show is currently accepting entrants and is open to all San Diego County artists with an Nov. 23 deadline.

Ehlers expressed gratitude to the community who supported the gallery through donations during renovations.

“We know everyone will be uplifted by the fact we are thriving through adversity, and we appreciated the great support from the residents and businesses of Carlsbad that helped us continue our programs that benefit the public,” Ehlers said. “We get joy by bringing fine art, education and more to such a wonderful community, and welcome everyone to share with us.”

While the gallery staff members are grateful for SIMA Management, which oversees the shopping center, for granting the gallery a temporary space during renovations, they are excited to return to their permanent space.

“It was wonderful we were able to stay open while the construction was done, but our artists are all ready to get home,” said Gallery Manager Gertrude Lewis. “We are grateful to present this lovely new contemporary gallery space to the art community. It is an opportunity for artists to share their work with the community and combine art with an arts education.”

The gallery also has plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary in August 2026.

“We plan on growing and thriving with our community,” Ehlers said.

COAL is currently accepting members for the 2026 Members drive. Visiting its website, northcoastalartgallery.com, for more information.