The Fallbrook Harvest Faire attracted all types of creatures for its costume contest. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Fallbrook showcases small-town autumn charm with Harvest Faire

by Samantha Nelson

FALLBROOK — Hundreds of people — and scarecrows — gathered downtown over the weekend for Fallbrook’s annual Harvest Faire.

For the past 12 years, the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has hosted the fall celebration, featuring local artisans, food vendors, pony rides, tractors, a beer and wine garden, art competitions, pie and costume contests, and other seasonal activities for families to enjoy.

The chamber took over the event in 2013 from the “Scare Crew,” a local group behind “October Scarecrow Days,” which invites businesses and shops to display unique scarecrows throughout the month. The group previously held a smaller version of the Harvest Faire in the parking lot next to the Fallbrook Library before the chamber expanded and moved it to Main Avenue.

According to the chamber, the Harvest Faire captures the charm of small-town America during the autumn season.

“It’s got a very local feel,” said Lila Hargrove, chief executive officer of the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

The Harvest Faire offers a smaller, family-friendly setting compared to the larger Avocado Festival, which spans several blocks of Main Avenue and draws thousands each April.

This year’s event featured 114 booths, many hosted by locals eager to share their handmade crafts with the community.

Hargrove, who grew up in Fallbrook, said she enjoys seeing familiar faces and families come together to celebrate the season.

“All of my friends are here,” she said. “It’s a really cool time.”

More photos:

Scarecrows depicting fantasy characters as well as folks from everyday life in Fallbrook line Main Avenue during the Harvest Faire celebration. Photo by Samantha Nelson
Scarecrows line Main Avenue in Fallbrook during the Harvest Faire celebration. Photo by Samantha Nelson
The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce displays winners from its annual fall art contest. Photo by Samantha Nelson
The Fallbrook Harvest Faire offered a market of fresh local produce for visitors to peruse. Photo by Samantha Nelson
he Fallbrook Mission Theater features a Spider-Man scarecrow hanging from its sign. Photo by Samantha Nelson
A scarecrow pays homage to California’s mining history at the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society. Photo by Samantha Nelson
