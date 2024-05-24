Solana Beach unveils new La Colonia playground

SOLANA BEACH — After several years of planning and six months of construction, the City of Solana Beach officially opened the new tot lot at La Colonia Park on Wednesday to crowds of excited kids.

The approximately $436,000 project included a total replacement of the beloved park’s playground equipment, including a new rubberized surface, a net climber, two structures for younger and older children, three slides, a tire swing, and a swing set.

Lisa Montes, curator of the Solana Beach Heritage Museum and Solana Beach Civic and Historical Society board member, said replacing the deteriorated playground equipment was an important project for the families in the historic La Colonia neighborhood.

“Our kids really wanted this… It needed to be renovated and rebuilt. It was really old,” said Lisa Montes. “We’re excited that the city really took this on and really consulted with the community for input.”

City officials cut the ribbon for the new playground on Wednesday afternoon, assisted by siblings Bailey and Elyse Villaseñor, both seventh-generation La Colonia residents.

“I actually asked to put in the swings. It didn’t have swings and I think a lot of people wanted that, too,” said Bailey, age 8.

Bailey’s cousin, Zara Villaseñor, also 8, said she likes the new playground because it has equipment for different ages.

“I really like all the colors and new things. It used to be more for the bigger kids, but now I think my little sister would like it,” Zara said.

This is the city’s second tot lot refurbishment project in the past year, after completing a $400,000 upgrade to the playground and basketball court at Fletcher Cove last July.

The La Colonia playground also features improved drainage, picnic tables, a seating wall along the perimeter, as well as some accessible features for children in wheelchairs.

“The playground is designed to be inclusive and accessible for children of all abilities,” said Mayor Lesa Heebner.

More photos from the La Colonia tot lot opening (All photos by Laura Place/The Coast News):