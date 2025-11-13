Seidler family evaluating Padres’ future, including potential sale

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Padres’ ownership announced Wednesday that the Seidler family has begun evaluating the franchise’s future, including the possibility of a sale, nearly two years after the death of chairman and owner Peter Seidler.

In a letter to fans, current Chairman John Seidler stated that the family is collaborating with advisory company BDT & MSD Partners to assess its long-term plans “with integrity and professionalism,” honoring Peter Seidler’s legacy and ensuring the franchise’s continued success.

In 2012, Seidler, his uncle Peter O’Malley, and Ron Fowler formed the O’Malley Group, which purchased MLB’s San Diego Padres from John Moores for $800 million.

Peter Seidler died on Nov. 14, 2023, at the age of 63. In 2024, the city of San Diego named a street after the former owner near Petco Park — The Peter Seidler Way.

“One of the greatest humans that I’ve had the privilege of knowing. Peter left a huge mark not just in the world of baseball, but in our community. His legacy will live through the countless lives he’s touched and the impact he left on everyone in this building,” Padres third baseman Manny Machado said during a remembrance ceremony last year.

The organization has credited Seidler — the grandson of longtime Dodgers owner Walter O’Malley — with transforming the Padres into a high-spending, playoff-caliber club.

Under his leadership, San Diego posted a 90-72 record in the 2025 season, finishing second in the NL West and earning a National League Wild Card berth. The organization recently hired former Padres reliever Craig Stammen as its next manager, replacing Mike Schildt, who retired after two seasons with the club.

As the club prepares for the 2026 season, John Seidler said the Padres remain committed to investing in a championship roster and maintaining their competitive trajectory.

He added that the family will seek a new steward who shares Peter Seidler’s vision of putting “every resource” into building a World Series contender and running the franchise in a first-class manner.

Owning baseball teams was a family tradition for the Seidlers. Aside from his grandfather, Walter O’Malley, who owned the Dodgers before and after their move from Brooklyn to Los Angeles, his uncle, also named Peter, owned the Dodgers for many years after Walter’s death.

“We remain fully committed to you, this team, and the San Diego community,” John Seidler wrote, thanking fans for their support during a period of transition for the organization.

City News Service contributed to this report.