Motorcyclist killed in Vista collision

VISTA — A motorcyclist was killed Thursday afternoon after a collision with a car in Vista, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m. when a Subaru hatchback and motorcycle collided in the 2000 block of Hacienda Drive.

The driver of the Subaru was not injured, while the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries after being transported to the hospital.

Law enforcement closed both lanes of traffic along Hacienda Drive between Via Centre and Thunder Drive for several hours due to the collision.

The Vista Station Traffic Unit is investigating the collision. The department said alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor at this time.