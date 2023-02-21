Motorcyclist injured in Oceanside crash

OCEANSIDE — A motorcyclist suffered major injuries Feb. 20 in a suspected DUI accident in Oceanside, authorities said.

The crash happened Monday evening on eastbound state Route 76 and Benet Road, according to the Oceanside Police Department. A preliminary investigation of the crash indicates that the motorcyclist was traveling on SR 76 when a vehicle struck the victim.

“The motorcyclist sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a trauma center. The motorist was arrested at the scene for suspicion of DUI,” police said.

The eastbound 76 was closed from Benet Road to Foussat Road, and northbound Airport Road was closed from Roymar Road to Highway 76, but police announced at 10:18 p.m. that all roads were open again.