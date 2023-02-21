Fire out in Oceanside transient camp

OCEANSIDE — An Oceanside vegetation fire on the banks of the San Luis Rey River and just East of Interstate 5 was quickly extinguished by responding units.

At approximately 4 p.m. Feb. 20, 911 was notified of thick smoke rising rapidly with visible flames between the neighborhood on Capistrano Drive and the San Luis Rey River. Responding fire engines from Oceanside and Camp Pendleton could see smoke from a distance and arrived at the given address.

Crews quickly identified access points into the river bottom in an area known to have multiple transient camps. Multiple fire engines made access to the fire area and used hose lines, hand tools, and chain saws to stop the forward progress of the fire. Crews gained control around the perimeter of the fire extinguishing and containing it to less than ¼ acre within 25 minutes of arrival.

An occupant of the camp suffered minor first degree burns over approximately 1 to 2% of his body while attempting to put the fire out with a blanket. The patient was transported by an Oceanside Paramedic Ambulance to TriCity Hospital for further evaluation. Firefighters were exposed to smoke and poison oak; however, no firefighter injuries were reported.

Prior to transporting the patient to the hospital, Oceanside Police Department interviewed the patient and learned that the fire had started due to an open cooking fire. Initial reports indicated that the fire was human caused but was non-malicious. Further investigation is underway. No structures were lost or damaged during this incident.

The Oceanside Fire Department would like to remind the public to use caution when cooking outdoors and to utilize approved cooking devices away from vegetation.