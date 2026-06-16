Victims of fatal San Diego-area traffic collisions ID’d

SAN DIEGO — Authorities have publicly identified eight people who were fatally injured in San Diego County traffic accidents over the past two weeks, according to police, the California Highway Patrol and the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

The most recent fatality occurred in a hit-and-run crash in Scripps Ranch.

At about 2 a.m. Monday, Peter Ratcliffe, 19, of San Diego, was riding a 2021 Honda motorcycle eastbound in the 10000 block of Carroll Canyon Road when he collided with another vehicle. The other driver fled the scene following the crash, officials said. Ratcliffe died at the scene.

A day earlier, two people were killed in separate freeway crashes, little more than an hour apart.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday, Zachary Goodall, 25, was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a collision on northbound Interstate 5 south of Clairemont Drive in Bay Park. He was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Muhammad Carson Jr., 31, of San Diego, was driving a Ford Escape southbound on Interstate 15 near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar when it collided with an Audi RS7 sedan. The SUV then struck a barrier on the west shoulder north of Carroll Canyon Road and became engulfed in flames, according to authorities. Carson died at the scene.

On Thursday, two people were killed in a predawn crash on Interstate 15 near state Route 76 in northern San Diego County. Nereida Benitez, 40, of Temecula and Gary Tillman, 54, of Fallbrook were pronounced dead at the scene around 4:30 a.m., according to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Shortly before 9:30 a.m. last Wednesday, Peter Battle, 62, of Spring Valley, suffered fatal injuries in a motorcycle crash at Campo Road and Via Mercado in Spring Valley. He was transported to Sharp Memorial Hospital in San Diego, where he was pronounced dead.

On June 6, Giovanni Ayon, 22, of San Marcos, was found critically injured at the site of a solo vehicle crash on Elfin Forest Road near Fortuna Del Norte, northeast of Lake Hodges. He was taken to Palomar Medical Center in Escondido, where he was pronounced dead around 2 p.m. The Medical Examiner’s Office said it is unknown exactly when the crash occurred.

Maria De Los Angeles Garcia, 62, of San Diego, was critically injured shortly after 11:30 p.m. June 5 when she was struck by an eastbound 2020 Volkswagen Passat while crossing the street in the 2600 block of El Cajon Boulevard in North Park, according to authorities. She was taken to Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, where she died from her injuries the following evening.