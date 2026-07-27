Missing swimmer found dead on Carlsbad beach

CARLSBAD — The body of a 53-year-old man who was last seen swimming in the ocean washed ashore this weekend near North Ponto Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Southwest Command Center.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was last seen around 7 p.m. on July 25 about 50 yards offshore near Lifeguard Tower 26. He was wearing a red shirt, a black swim cap and gray shorts, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

A multi-agency search began after the man was reported missing, involving California State Parks lifeguards, park rangers, a Carlsbad Police Department drone and a San Diego County Sheriff’s helicopter.

Around noon, a Carlsbad State Beach lifeguard discovered the man’s body washed ashore near North Ponto Beach, between Tower 28 and Encinas Creek. He was pronounced dead at 12:06 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard suspended its search efforts after the body was found.