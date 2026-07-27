The Coast News Group
Lifeguard tower 28 above North Ponto Beach
The body of a missing swimmer was found washed ashore near North Ponto Beach in Carlsbad. Photo by Cameron Adams
CarlsbadCitiesCrimeCrimeNewsRegion

Missing swimmer found dead on Carlsbad beach

by Cameron Adams0

CARLSBAD — The body of a 53-year-old man who was last seen swimming in the ocean washed ashore this weekend near North Ponto Beach, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Southwest Command Center.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was last seen around 7 p.m. on July 25 about 50 yards offshore near Lifeguard Tower 26. He was wearing a red shirt, a black swim cap and gray shorts, a Coast Guard spokesperson said.

A multi-agency search began after the man was reported missing, involving California State Parks lifeguards, park rangers, a Carlsbad Police Department drone and a San Diego County Sheriff’s helicopter.

Around noon, a Carlsbad State Beach lifeguard discovered the man’s body washed ashore near North Ponto Beach, between Tower 28 and Encinas Creek. He was pronounced dead at 12:06 p.m., according to the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard suspended its search efforts after the body was found.

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Cameron Adams is a reporter for The Coast News, covering Encinitas and Carlsbad. A North County native, Cameron returned from Maryland where he covered agriculture and development for the Frederick News-Post. He also received a master's degree from American University and interned at the Washington Post. Cameron is passionate about local journalism's role in building strong communities and is proud to be part of The Coast News team.

Leave a Comment