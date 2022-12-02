Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today.

Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20 following an argument with her mother and was reported as an at-risk missing juvenile. News of her disappearance garnered significant attention on social media.

A week and a half after leaving, Corbisiero called her mother on Friday afternoon to tell her she was coming home. The department thanked the public for their assistance.

“We appreciate the public and media’s help in keeping an eye out for Sofia,” said Lt. Kevin Ralph. “She is currently safe with her family.”

On the night she left, Corbisiero was seen via camera footage at the Oceanside Transportation Center with another individual. Ralph said the department did not have information about where Corbisiero had been during the time she was missing.

