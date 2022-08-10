Miramar Air Show takes off in September

MIRAMAR — The spectacular MCAS Miramar Air Show is back for aviation enthusiasts Sept. 23 through Sept. 25.

The theme of this year’s air show is “Marines: Fight, Evolve, Win” and is a direct reflection of the Commandant of the Marine Corps Force Design 2030 program and the technical innovations the service is undertaking to remain the 21st century’s force in readiness.

“It’s been almost three years since MCAS Miramar was able to open its doors to our neighbors and share in our love of aviation, and I am extremely excited to be able to do so once again. We are proud to call America’s Finest City home and bring back one of the world’s most anticipated aviation exhibitions,” said Bedell.

While the full schedule for the Miramar Air Show will be released in the upcoming weeks, guests can count on seeing the Marine Corps’ F-35B demonstration, the unique Marine Air-Ground Task Force demonstration, the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor demonstration team, Aaron Fitzgerald flying the Red Bull Helicopter, a 5G Technology Expo and much more.

The air show is free to the public and upgraded seating options are on sale now. For ticket information, COVID-19 protocols, business and vendor opportunities, and more, visit the Miramar Air Show website at miramarairshow.com.