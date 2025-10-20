Shrapnel from Camp Pendleton exercise hits CHP vehicle in Vance’s detail

CAMP PENDLETON — Ordnance fired over Interstate 5 at Saturday’s 250th anniversary of the Marine Corps at Camp Pendleton prematurely detonated, striking and damaging a California Highway Patrol vehicle that was part of Vice President JD Vance’s detail, the CHP said this week.

The incident happened in the area where CHP officers were supporting a traffic break along I-5, which had briefly been ordered closed by Caltrans during the live-fire exercise in a decision that became a political hot point, with Gov. Gavin Newsom criticizing the Trump administration for holding the display, and Newsom drawing criticism himself for the freeway closure.

“This was an unusual and concerning situation,” CHP Border Division Chief Tony Coronado said Sunday. “It is highly uncommon for any live-fire or explosive training activity to occur over an active freeway. As a Marine myself, I have tremendous respect for our military partners, but my foremost responsibility is ensuring the safety of the people of California and the officers who protect them.”

No injuries were reported.

CHP personnel immediately notified the Marine Corps at the scene, who then canceled firing additional live ordnance over the freeway, and the area was swept for further evaluation, the CHP said.

The agency has filed an internal report on the incident, with a recommendation to conduct an additional after-action review into the planning, communication and coordination between federal, state, and local government around Saturday’s event, “to strengthen protocols for future demonstrations and training events near public roadways.”

Vance attended Saturday’s demonstration, along with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top military officials. Vance and his family departed Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on Sunday morning for the five-hour flight back to Washington D.C. He made no public remarks before departing.

Saturday’s celebration was dubbed “From Sea to Shore: A Review of Amphibious Strength,” and honored both the 250th birthday of the Marines and the U.S. Navy. The Navy turned 250 on Monday, and the Marines will do the same on Nov. 10.

“God bless you Marines, God bless you Camp Pendleton. It is so much fun and such an honor to be out here and to celebrate 250 years of the United States Marines,” Vance said during the ceremony. “I bring greetings today from our commander in chief, Donald J. Trump and he wanted me tell each and every single one of you that he’s proud of you, that he loves you and despite the Schumer shutdown, he’s going to do everything he can to make sure you get paid exactly as you deserve.

“For two-and-a-half centuries now, this beloved corps has served as our nation’s sharp edge. Always forward deployed, always ready, and always faithful.”

With live ammunition set to be fired over the freeway, state officials originally announced that they would close Interstate 5 for safety reasons from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday from Harbor Drive to Basilone Road. Traffic immediately backed up after the closure, and Caltrans later opened the freeway in the early afternoon, but with traffic breaks.

Newsom, a frequent critic of President Donald Trump and a possible presidential candidate in 2028, criticized the planned display earlier Saturday.

“The president is putting his ego over responsibility with this disregard for public safety. Firing live rounds over a busy highway isn’t just wrong — it’s dangerous,” Newsom said. “Using our military to intimidate people you disagree with isn’t strength — it’s reckless, it’s disrespectful and it’s beneath the office he holds. Law and order? This is chaos and confusion.”

But some Republicans blamed Newsom for the freeway closure, calling it an over-reaction.

“The Marines at Camp Pendleton have been firing live rounds and training beneath I-5 for over 50 years — without closing the freeway. There is zero reason for this sudden shutdown,” San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond posted on X. “This isn’t just an inconvenience — it’s going to cause medical emergencies to be delayed, workers to miss shifts and families to have their plans and events ruined.

“It sure looks like Gavin Newsom is trying to use the U.S. Marine Corps’ 250th anniversary to create chaos and score political points. If that’s the case, it’s a petty stunt that will only hurt Southern California drivers and families,” he added.

Desmond also said the shutdown “shows exactly what’s wrong with politics. No accountability, no planning — just finger pointing.”

Rep. Darrell Issa, R-Bonsall, also blasted Newsom on Saturday.

“Gavin Newsom – who never served a day in the military – is overruling the best-trained and most experienced leaders of our Marine Corps and shutting down the main interstate highway in the San Diego region for no other reason that a spiteful publicity stunt,” Issa said.

“It’s a disgusting abuse of power. But not at all surprising.”

Newsom fired back Sunday after the ordnance mishap was reported.

“We love our Marines and owe a debt of gratitude to Camp Pendleton, but next time, the Vice President and the White House shouldn’t be so reckless with people’s lives for their vanity projects,” he posted on X.