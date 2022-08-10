Soroptimist International supports Ukraine

VISTA — Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland has donated $1,000 from the club’s general fund to aid Ukrainian refugees in Hungary and Ukraine through Soroptimist International of Europe’s War Zone Initiative projects.

The money was wired directly to Soroptimist International of Szombathely in Hungar, which will use it to provide families who have fled the war in Ukraine with basic medical supplies. Many Soroptimist clubs in Hungary, Poland, Romania and Moldova have set up funding mechanisms to provide assistance to the 3.2 million refugees who have fled their Ukrainian homeland. Individuals and clubs who wish to donate to any of the Soroptimist global relief efforts can donate to a specific project of their choosing at soroptimist-projects.org/explore-projects/.

SI Vista NCI is part of Soroptimist International, a worldwide service organization with the mission of working at local, national and international levels to educate, empower and enable opportunities for women and girls. There are more than 72,000 members in 121 countries and 5 federations worldwide. The local club meets twice a month and new members are always welcome. See soroptimistvista.org or call (760) 683-9427 for more information.