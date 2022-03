With the help of more than 20 United States Marines from two battalions at Camp Pendleton, 25 pallets of pet supplies were distributed from Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 389 Requeza St, Encinitas, to nonprofit pet rescue groups March 26. The supplies given to Rancho Coastal Humane Society from Chewy.com are donated through Rescue Bank, operated by Greater Good Charities, a non-profit organization that supports animal rescue and rehabilitation groups by providing services and supplies.