Man sentenced for attempted child abduction near Escondido school

VISTA — A man who tried to abduct a child near Pioneer Elementary School in Escondido was sentenced Thursday to seven years and eight months in state prison.

Jose Ruiz Cruz, 28, was arrested in February 2025 after Escondido police said he drove up to a child walking to school and attempted to pull the student into a vehicle.

The child escaped and reported the incident, according to police.

Officers arrested Ruiz Cruz the following day after spotting the suspect’s vehicle on Auto Parkway near Andreasen Drive.

Ruiz Cruz pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of attempted kidnapping and sending harmful matter to a minor.