EPD officer pleads not guilty to misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter

VISTA — An Escondido police officer pleaded not guilty Thursday to a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge stemming from a fatal crash that occurred last year.

Officer Jason Ingco, 35, is charged in connection with the Aug. 21, 2025, collision that killed Jacob Illian, 39.

According to the Escondido Police Department, Illian was riding an e-bike when Ingco initiated a pursuit and struck him on a bike path near Valley Parkway and Rose Street. Police alleged Illian failed to yield during the pursuit.

The misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in county jail.

An Escondido Police Department spokesperson said Ingco remains on paid administrative leave and that the department offers its condolences “to Mr. Illian’s family for their loss.”

The case marks the second time in recent months that a local on-duty police officer has been charged with vehicular manslaughter.

Earlier this year, Chula Vista police Officer Johan Jacobo was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter after prosecutors alleged he ran a red light and fatally struck a motorcyclist.