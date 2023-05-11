Man arrested in woman’s shooting, e-bike theft in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — A man was arrested on May 10 for allegedly shooting a woman in the foot while stealing an e-bike in Oceanside.

Officers were sent to the 3500 block of College Boulevard just after 10 p.m. Tuesday for a shots-fired call, according to the Oceanside Police Department. They found a 31-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the foot. She was treated and released at a hospital.

Police conducted an extensive search for the suspect but it met with negative results until 9:28 a.m. Wednesday, when an OPD officer spotted the suspect near the 3300 block of College Boulevard and conducted a traffic stop.

The suspect was arrested without further incident. Police say they recovered a firearm believed to have been used in the shooting and an e-bike matching the description of the one the suspect was seen fleeing with following the shooting.

Jesus Castaneda, 32, of Oceanside, was booked on suspicion of assault with a firearm.

Anyone with additional information about the alleged crime was asked to contact the Oceanside Police Department at 760-435-4900.