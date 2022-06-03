Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for May 16 through May 31 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Scott Schommer, 43, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 11:28 a.m. on May 16 at Hannalei Drive, Vista.

Chase Duquette, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:05 p.m. on May 16 at Sorrento Valley Park, San Diego.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:13 p.m. on May 16 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 30, reported stolen a Pedego Interceptor bicycle ($1,200).

Mandy Stallcup, 60, was cited and released for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:03 p.m. on May 16 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($26).

Tom Rogers, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 11:34 a.m. on May 16 at South Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Hector Estrada, 30, was arrested at 8:24 p.m. on May 16 at Piraeus St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony on other agency’s warrant and a misdemeanor DUI.

Dolores Epps, 45, was arrested at 3:50 p.m. on May 17 at South Tremont St., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Brian Naughton, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 11:52 p.m. on May 17 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 8:38 a.m. on May 17 at Rancho Encinitas Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 56, reported damaged windows ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:33 p.m. on May 17 at West Circle Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 74, reported stolen cash ($1,000).

Daniel Ramos, 36, was arrested at 12:57 p.m. on May 17 at North Santa Fe Ave., Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony under other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 11:10 a.m. on May 18 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, an agent, reported stolen two cases of alcohol ($40) and miscellaneous items ($83).

Timothy Lankford, 45, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. on May 18 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony possession of controlled substances for sale and a felony of transferring controlled substances.

Whittney Shreve, 31, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. on May 18 at South Santa Fe Ave., Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony on other agency’s warrant and a probation violation: rearrest.

John Heller, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, and felony unsafe turn and no turn signal at 12:47 p.m. on May 18 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. Delaney Fodor, 49, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 12:57 p.m. on May 18 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Jeramiah Brodersen, 28, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 1:53 p.m. on May 18 at Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Tami Townsend, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:27 p.m. on May 18 at Buena Creek Road, Vista.

Ruben Reyes, 38, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. on May 18 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Michael Thrasher, 52, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 8:01 p.m. on May 18 at Shadowridge Drive, Vista.

Brittany Sheppard, 35, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. on May 18 at Shadowridge Drive, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 10:01 a.m. on May 19 at Peckham Place, Encinitas. The female victim, 73, reported damaged windows ($3,400).

Juan Ruiz, 53, was cited and released for a felony bench warrant at 10:43 a.m. on May 19 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:15 p.m. on May 19 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 24, reported stolen a license plate ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 6:46 p.m. on May 19 at North Acacia Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 67, reported stolen keys ($1), miscellaneous papers ($1), and a computer ($2,200).

Colton Bishop, 19, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. on May 20 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Roberto Rodriguez, 36, was arrested at 8:25 p.m. on May 20 at Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

William Nowak, 39, was arrested at 5:02 a.m. on May 20 at Sanford St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of controlled substance, a felony conspiracy: commit a crime, a felony burglary, and a misdemeanor receive known stolen property ($950 or less). The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $3,500.

Danny Talia, 43, was arrested at 5:02 a.m. on May 20 at Sanford St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony conspiracy: commit a crime, a felony burglary, a felony of evading peace officers with wanton disregard for safety, and a misdemeanor receive know stolen property ($950 or less). The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $3,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found properties at 9:27 a.m. on May 20 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The officer found a Dewalt hand tool ($1) and a Super73 bicycle ($2,195).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:10 p.m. on May 20 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported a stolen electronic component ($150).

Amy Brownell, 45, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 10:27 a.m. on May 20 at Cantebria, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 7:15 p.m. on May 20 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported a stolen liquor ($20).

Blake Leitheim, 27, was arrested at 2 a.m. on May 21 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony embezzlement at 3:26 p.m. on May 21 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cash ($8,352).

Brandon Koss, 36, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. on May 22 at West B St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 7:40 a.m. on May 22 via Villena, Encinitas. The male victim, 54, reported stolen a pickup truck ($5,000) and miscellaneous tools ($2,500).

Bayne Grannis, 23, was arrested at 4:57 p.m. on May 22 at 4th St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Kimberly Kucherer, 51, was arrested at 7:11 p.m. on May 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public, misdemeanor vandalism, a felony burglary, and a felony assault with a deadly weapon: not a firearm. The male victim, 45, reported stolen five liquors ($180).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:21 a.m. on May 23 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 75, reported stolen a ring ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 1:54 p.m. on May 23 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The officer found miscellaneous antidepressants and tranquilizers.

Stephen Mendez, 46, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. on May 23 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances, misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, felony possession of control substances while armed with a loaded firearm, a misdemeanor of carrying switchblade knife on a person, a felony of possessing a firearm, and a felony of a prohibited person possess ammunition.

Sacha Padilla, 445, was arrested at 10:08 p.m. on May 23 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony possession of controlled substances while armed with a loaded firearm and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:45 a.m. on May 23 at Santa Helena, Solana Beach. The male victim, 66, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,500).

Hassan Alhabib, 27, was arrested at 3:22 a.m. on May 23 at Grandview St, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:22 p.m. on May 23 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 27, reported a stolen camper shell ($500).

Jason Bwy, 50, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. on May 23 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 8:07 p.m. on May 23 at Avenida Joaquin, Encinitas. The female victim, 2223 reported stolen cash ($20,000).

Channing Waldhelm, 19, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on May 24 at Plumtree Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 5:33 a.m. on May 24 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 41, reported stolen a Anderson Manufacturing rifle ($1,500) and a CZ USA pistol ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 7:11 p.m. on May 24 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 46, reported stolen three credit cards, cash ($40), a purse ($50), and a pair of sunglasses ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 9:52 a.m. on May 24 at Aliso Creek rest area, Camp Pendleton. The victim, a factory, reported stolen two metals ($3,000).

Rudy Figueroa, 58, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 7:18 p.m. on May 25 at College Blvd., Oceanside.

Arron Stiles, 27, was arrested at 1:30 p.m. on May 25 at Countryhaven Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Hector Quintero, 34, was arrested at 8:25 a.m. on May 25 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:42 p.m. on May 25 at West D St., Encinitas. The male victim, 58, reported stolen a bicycle ($8,700) and a URS bicycle ($8,700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 9:46 p.m. on May 26 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 22, reported a damaged cellphone.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 10:23 a.m. on May 26 at North Rancho Santa Fe Road, Encinitas. The victim, rental business, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($14,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 3:08 p.m. on May 26 at 13th St., Del Mar. The female victim, 27, reported stolen Gucci sunglasses ($594).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 3:37 p.m. on May 26 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 78, reported stolen Lucchese hiking boots ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:46 a.m. on May 26 at Oceanview Terrace, Encinitas. The male victim, 44, reported stolen cash ($100) and a Ridge wallet ($150).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:57 a.m. on May 26 at Santa Fe. Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($8,000) and tools ($150).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 8:34 a.m. on May 27 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 42, reported a stolen red utility vehicle ($27,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 1:56 p.m. on May 27 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen a Burton HK jacket ($399), a Hestra gloves ($160) and Seirus Magnemask ($50).

Brandon Koss, 36, was arrested at 10:37 p.m. on May 27 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 2:25 p.m. on May 27 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen seven video games ($383).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:15 p.m. on May 27 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 52, reported stolen Lance Heck Design jewelry ($5,172) and miscellaneous jewelry ($1,850).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:02 p.m. on May 28 at Puebla St., Encinitas. The male victim, 40, and the female victim, 35, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($7,000), eight amphetamines ($50), cash ($5), and a purse ($5).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:17 p.m. on May 28 at Mackinnon Ranch Road, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 64, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:04 p.m. on May 28 at Santa Dominga, Solana Beach. The female victim, 66, reported stolen two credit cards, miscellaneous papers ($38), a wallet ($40), and cash ($200).

Nicholas Parise, 19, was arrested at 2:15 a.m. on May 28 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:33 p.m. on May 28 at Hermes Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported stolen a four-door sedan ($2,000) and miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 3:42 p.m. on May 28 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous cloth ($184) and items ($1,393).

Zennis Reece, 35, was arrested at 6:40 a.m. on May 29 at Wales Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor entering noncommercial dwelling.

Gregory Meyer, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled narcotic substances and being drunk in public at 8:20 a.m. on May 29 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 11:33 a.m. on May 29 at Brahms Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 44, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (building) at 3:33 p.m. on May 29 at Manchester Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 31, reported stolen a social security card, a credit card, keys ($10), a purse ($30), a Betsy Johnson wallet ($40), and miscellaneous items ($43).

Marcos Trejo, 38, was arrested at 4:35 p.m. on May 29 at Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Alexandra Rule, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:45 a.m. on May 30 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:18 a.m. on May 30 at Santa Florencia, Solana Beach. The female victim, 43, reported stolen a credit card, miscellaneous items ($400), and a Chanel purse ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 10:57 a.m. on May 30 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 43, reported stolen a body camera video, and a four-door sedan ($20,000).

Thomas Ward, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 3:30 p.m. on May 30 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Carlos Estrada, 40, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. on May 30 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor vandalism, receive known stolen property and violation parole: felony. The female victim, 40, reported a stolen HP computer ($180),

James Isbell, 57, was cited and released for a misdemeanor battery on a person at 8:32 p.m. on May 30 at South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 40, reported no injury.

Ryan Forbes, 35, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. on May 31 at Aberdeen Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

