Pivot Charter School is committed to success for every student

Pivot Charter School San Diego is currently enrolling grades K-12 for the 2023-2024 school year.

Pivot Charter School San Diego is passionate about personalization and committed to helping students take control of their education, graduate faster, and succeed in school. Pivot could be the perfect fit for your student if they struggle in a traditional classroom environment, seek additional flexibility at school to pursue talents or career opportunities, need individualized support from their teachers and counselors, and/or enjoy online learning, but miss opportunities to also connect with other students and participate in field trips.

“Pivot is committed to the success of every student,” said San Diego Site Coordinator Adrian Heredia. “Our teachers work one-on-one with students to help them stay on track with their online classes, answer questions and provide fun learning opportunities and school-wide events. They get to know their students incredibly well and make that personal relationship the foundation for student success.”

Pivot’s unique online curriculum provides students the option to access and complete their courses from the comfort of their own home or the school’s welcoming resource center—which also hosts activities and field trips for all grade levels. Because Pivot courses are 100% online, students will experience flexibility that the traditional, structured classroom environment cannot offer. Pivot’s primary focus is to determine what each student needs to be successful in their academic endeavors and provide the support, guidance and encouragement that will help every student feel more capable, comfortable and confident in school.

“Our individualized approach to education has been helping students for over 10 years,” said San Diego Lead Teacher Gail Gonzalez Coloyon. “Pivot is experienced in online and hybrid learning and has teachers at our resource centers available to give hands-on support. This special blend of personalized support with academic independence helps us produce academic achievers, strong communicators, critical thinkers, and motivated, self-directed students.”

Pivot San Diego will hold virtual information nights in both English and Spanish throughout the summer to give prospective students and their families the opportunity to learn more about Pivot’s unique programming, meet Pivot’s caring and credentialed teachers, and ask any questions about the enrollment process for the 2023-2024 school year.

Learn more about Pivot San Diego and upcoming info nights at PivotSanDiego.com. Interested students and families can also reach out directly to Pivot’s site coordinator Adrian Heredia at [email protected] or (760) 591-0217 to begin the enrollment process or schedule a visit to Pivot San Diego’s resource center, located at 1030 La Bonita Dr., Suite 100, San Marcos, CA 92078.

About Pivot San Diego

Pivot San Diego is a Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC) accredited charter public school serving students K-12 in San Diego, Orange, Riverside, and Imperial counties. At Pivot, we work hard every day so that our students struggle less and learn more. Pivot’s custom curriculum and collaborative resources define success, develop confidence, and change lives. Like students who find new opportunities here, we are focused yet flexible–with caring teachers who address students’ individual needs and cultivate academic independence in a safe environment.