Frosted Faces to host golf fundraiser

RANCHO SANTA FE — The Frosted Faces Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing and caring for senior dogs, is set to host a golf tournament fundraiser at Morgan Run Club & Resort in Rancho Santa Fe on June 26.

The second annual Frosted Faces Foundation Golf Classic is an opportunity for golfers and animal lovers alike to make a difference in the lives of senior dogs in need. The event will feature golf, raffles and a silent auction.

Since its inception in 2014, the Frosted Faces Foundation has rescued and cared for hundreds of senior dogs in dire need of medical attention and a loving home.

In 2022, the nonprofit rescued and cared for over 100 senior dogs, and recently rescued its 2,500th senior animal in the region.

Frosted Faces provides local veterinary care at its onsite animal hospital. Rescues have access to this care for the rest of their lives.

According to Frosted Faces Founder Kelly Smíšek, nearly $83,000 in monthly costs for the organization go toward veterinary care. Most of the nonprofit’s funding comes from small donations.

Golfers can register at https://birdease.com/21995/register. Registration on the day of the event begins at 8 a.m. with the event kickoff at 9 a.m.

Donors can also purchase tickets for the organization’s Helicopter Golf Ball Drop with tickets to Belize for the winner or place bids on the silent auction items. Sponsorship levels are available for budgets from $300 to $10,000, including honorary tee signs commemorating the sponsored senior pets.

All proceeds from the event will go to providing care and support for the nonprofit’s rescued animals. Donations are tax deductible.

To learn more about the event or the Frosted Faces Foundation’s work, please visit their website at www.frostedfacesfoundation.org.