Man arrested after stabbing at Home Depot in Encinitas

ENCINITAS — A man was arrested on Saturday after allegedly stabbing a customer at the Home Depot in Encinitas, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

At around 10 a.m. on June 15, Hernan Padilla attempted to leave the Home Depot store without paying for items. When three bystanders intervened, Padilla pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the individuals in the leg before fleeing.

When deputies and other first responders arrived, the Encinitas Fire Department transported the injured bystander to the hospital.

While deputies could not locate Padilla initially, he was later apprehended along Anillo Way in Carlsbad. He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Padilla was also treated for injuries he had sustained while evading deputies.