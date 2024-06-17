Carmel Valley man arrested in ATM stabbing of pregnant woman

REGION — Authorities identified and arrested the man who allegedly stabbed a 25-year-old pregnant woman multiple times outside her vehicle at a drive-thru ATM in San Diego.

Cole Klemke, 27, of Carmel Valley, was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. on June 16, San Diego Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Daniel Meyer told City News Service.

The assault occurred around 9:55 a.m. Saturday at 8251 Mira Mesa Blvd. at a Target shopping center in the Mira Mesa neighborhood, according to the department.

“The victim was withdrawing money from an ATM at the time of the incident,” Meyer said. “The victim was stabbed in the neck, chin, and shoulder.”

“A male suspect approached the victim and slashed her in the upper body. The suspect pushed the victim to the ground and proceeded to slash her two additional times in the upper body,” the department reported.

The victim sustained deep cuts to her neck, left shoulder and chin, and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. She was later released from the hospital, according to the department.

Her identity was not immediately available, but it was reported that she was four months pregnant at the time of the attack.

Klemke allegedly fled the scene after bystanders came to the woman’s aid. He made no statements or demands before or during the attack, and no property was taken, police said.

During the investigation, Northeastern Division detectives obtained photos and video of Klemke in the Target just before the crime occurred. Detectives were also assisted by several tips from community members, who were able to help identify the man through photos released to the public