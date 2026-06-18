Letters: Escondido ice rink plan meets a cold front at Kit Carson

For years, North County has been missing something important: ice. When Ice-Plex Escondido closed in 2020, it left a noticeable gap in our local sports scene. Even though we enjoy 77-degree weather most of the year, the demand for ice sports has continued to grow.

That’s why many residents were encouraged when the Escondido City Council unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with The Rinks Foundation on June 3 to explore building a three-sheet ice complex at Kit Carson Park.

On paper, the proposal has real appeal. The Rinks Foundation, founded by Anaheim Ducks owners Henry and Susan Samueli, has promised to cover all construction, operation and maintenance costs. No direct taxpayer money would be spent on the facility itself.

Preliminary studies suggest it could generate more than $237,000 in annual revenue for the city and create short-term construction jobs.

But as a North County resident who values both youth sports and our public parks, I’m increasingly concerned about how this project is moving forward.

The plan requires removing the existing adult softball complex at Kit Carson Park and relocating those fields to Ryan Park. The Rinks Foundation has pledged $4 million to help with the move. The problem is that Ryan Park is already heavily used. Local youth baseball and soccer organizations have raised legitimate concerns about losing field space, yet the City Council appears to have given little meaningful attention to these worries so far.

What bothers me most is the contradiction. The Samuelis are billionaires who frequently speak about their commitment to youth sports. Yet this proposal would displace thousands of young athletes who play baseball and soccer — two of the most popular youth sports in our area — to make room for their preferred sport. Instead of finding a solution that works for all families, it feels like one group is being prioritized over others.

Kit Carson is one of Escondido’s largest and most cherished public parks. It’s a place where thousands of residents gather every week for everything from casual picnics to organized sports. Turning a significant portion of it into a large commercial ice rink would permanently alter the park’s character.

I’m not opposed to bringing ice sports back to Escondido. A well-designed ice rink could be a real asset for our community. But we should be asking tougher questions: Why weren’t other locations given serious consideration? Why does this plan require sacrificing existing youth sports fields? And why has the City Council moved so quickly without deeper community engagement?

Escondido deserves both vibrant recreational opportunities and protected public green spaces. Right now, this proposal feels like it forces us to choose one at the expense of the other. Before we commit prime parkland to this project, our elected leaders owe us a truly transparent process that listens to all residents, not just those who skate.

Scott Asay

Escondido