Law enforcement clears out homeless from Vista encampment

VISTA — A group of homeless individuals was cleared out of an encampment on May 14 at the on-ramp of Emerald Drive and state Route 78.

The latest sweep was at least the second this month after a homeless encampment at the site was cleared last week.

On Friday, California Highway Patrol, San Diego County Sheriff’s Department and Caltrans personnel were on-site to remove the homeless.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Botz, who also helps with homeless outreach, said all the individuals removed were offered housing through the City of Vista’s contracts with several shelters and housing partners.

Botz said the homeless are notified 72 hours in advance.

Botz said since the pandemic began last year more resources for law enforcement’s homeless outreach efforts have been afforded. However, once the officials in San Diego transitioned the convention center to house immigrants and their children, the homeless were pushed out.

Botz said it’s a difficult problem and he “doesn’t have the solution,” but said his unit is doing all it can within the law to offer housing, tools and resources to the homeless.