Switchfoot Foundation, Feeding San Diego hold free food distribution

SAN MARCOS — Feeding San Diego and Switchfoot Bro-Am Foundation will come together to help the local community by handing out free food on May 15 at California State University-San Marcos.

In preparation for the virtual live-stream event happening next month, several Switchfoot band members plus more than 30 of the foundation’s volunteers will be helping distribute food.

The event runs from 9-11 a.m. at 333 S. Twin Oaks Rd.

Another BRO-AM partner, Suja Juice, will also participate by handing out more than 2,500 bottles of its organic, cold-pressed juice to food recipients at the event.

The distribution is part of Feeding San Diego’s Together Tour, a series of large-scale food distributions held throughout San Diego County to address the increased need for food assistance among county residents.

The Switchfoot Bro-Am Foundation has supported Feeding San Diego for many years, selecting the organization as one of five local beneficiaries of its live stream event Bro-Am 2021 taking place on June 19th. The annual event combines music and community to help local kids who need a hand up.

“There are so many hardships for members of our community right now, especially kids,” said Tim Foreman, bassist of Switchfoot. “We’re stoked to be able to volunteer at this distribution to meet some of the people who have been affected by the pandemic and will continue to advocate for the work Feeding San Diego is doing at our Switchfoot Bro-Am event next month.”