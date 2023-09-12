Handel’s: Crafting irresistible ice cream, one batch at a time

In the summer heat of 1945, Alice Handel created the sweetest of legacies in Youngstown, Ohio. Using fresh fruit from her backyard garden and her own personal recipes, Alice lovingly made ice cream that quickly became a neighborhood favorite. Handel’s, and a commitment to quality, was born.

To this day, Handel’s upholds the traditions Alice started all those years ago. From making each batch fresh daily to using her original methods and recipes, we’re still sharing our homemade ice cream and serving the communities we love so much one scoop at a time.

Celebrating 78 sweet years in the biz! Handel’s has been serving up the ice cream, one delicious batch at a time, for nearly eight decades and finally with a new location here in San Marcos! Quality ingredients, unbeatable flavors, and a commitment to the community that’s as strong as their love for ice cream.

What does your business do? Best Ice Cream on the Planet.

What services and/or specialty products do you provide? Homemade Ice Cream, sundaes, shakes, hurricanes, etc.

What sets you apart from others in your industry? We make our ice cream the same way for the last 78 years, one batch at a time every day in our stores. We only use the best ingredients and never skimp.

What question are you asked most frequently by clients / prospective buyers? What’s your favorite flavor?

What is your favorite business success story? We are where the community gathers after sporting events, with their friends and family or for the amazing ice cream. We continue to grow in sales year over year.

What motivated you to join The San Marcos Chamber? As someone doing business in San Marcos, what are you looking forward to accomplishing with the Chamber? We like to say, “Communities are happiest at Handel’s” the chamber is all about the community and so are we. We sponsor high school sports and try to attend as many local events as possible.

What’s your best piece of business advice? Our ice cream is amazing, and our service must be better than our ice cream.

Business website: https://handelsicecream.com/store/san-marcos/

Business Instagram handle: @HANDELSSANMARCOS

Business Facebook page: https://facebook.com/handelshomemadeicecream/