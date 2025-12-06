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California Highway Patrol. Photo by Tomasz Zajda
California Highway Patrol. Photo by Tomasz Zajda
Del MarDel Mar FeaturedNews

I-5 reopened after person threatened to jump off Del Mar overpass

by Leo Place7699

DEL MAR — Interstate 5 near Del Mar Heights Road was reopened after being closed for several hours on Friday as police responded to an individual threatening to jump off of the railing from the overpass on Del Mar Heights Road.

Police began receiving calls about someone on the overpass around 11:40 a.m. Officers with California Highway Patrol and San Diego Police Department responded to the scene, with the area reportedly full of police cars.

Crisis negotiators were on the scene speaking with the individual, CHP reported. 

All I-5 northbound lanes in the area were announced as being closed for an “unknown duration,” according to California Highway Patrol’s San Diego office. Northbound traffic was diverted off at Del Mar Heights Road. 

As of 4:45 p.m., all but one of the southbound lanes were also closed at Del Mar Heights Road. 

Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 805 toward I-5 were advised to take State Route 56.

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Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

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