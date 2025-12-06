I-5 reopened after person threatened to jump off Del Mar overpass

DEL MAR — Interstate 5 near Del Mar Heights Road was reopened after being closed for several hours on Friday as police responded to an individual threatening to jump off of the railing from the overpass on Del Mar Heights Road.

Police began receiving calls about someone on the overpass around 11:40 a.m. Officers with California Highway Patrol and San Diego Police Department responded to the scene, with the area reportedly full of police cars.

Crisis negotiators were on the scene speaking with the individual, CHP reported.

Interstate 5 Northbound at Del Mar Heights Road all lanes will be closed for unknown duration due to police activity. All northbound traffic is being diverted off at Del Mar Heights Road. pic.twitter.com/Dm50p0qplm — California Highway Patrol San Diego (@CHP_San_Diego) December 5, 2025

All I-5 northbound lanes in the area were announced as being closed for an “unknown duration,” according to California Highway Patrol’s San Diego office. Northbound traffic was diverted off at Del Mar Heights Road.

As of 4:45 p.m., all but one of the southbound lanes were also closed at Del Mar Heights Road.

Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 805 toward I-5 were advised to take State Route 56.