Frontwave seeks coat, blanket and shoe donations for winter

OCEANSIDE — Over the next several weeks, the Frontwave Credit Union and the Frontwave Foundation are collecting coats, blankets and shoes for those in need.

Known as the Coat and Comfort Drive, the winter donation effort invites the community to “share the warmth and spread the comfort” by donating new or gently used, clean coats, blankets, durable shoes, sneakers and boots that can withstand long days on foot and exposure to the elements from now until Jan. 16.

“A warm coat, a clean blanket, and a sturdy pair of shoes can change someone’s entire day, especially if they’re living outside or on the edge,” said Bill Birnie, president and chief executive officer of Frontwave Credit Union. “The Coat and Comfort Drive is about coming together to protect our neighbors from the cold and remind them that their community sees them, values them, and cares.”

The donated items will go to nonprofit partners serving people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity throughout San Diego, Riverside and San Bernardino Counties. In San Diego, these organizations include Interfaith Community Services, Humanity Showers, Operation HOPE North County and Brother Benno Foundation.

Community members can support the Coat and Comfort Drive by dropping off donations at any Frontwave branch, bring items to Frontwave Arena during events or to the arena box office Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Those who are interested in donating money instead can do so online, and the Frontwave Foundation will purchase items most urgently needed. Financial donations are tax deductible.

For more information, visit www.frontwavecu.com/comfort. The Coat and Comfort Drive is part of Frontwave Give360, the credit union’s philanthropic arm that reinvests donations toward local partners serving the community.