Hey, kids: Wanna win $1,000?

Most teenagers don’t bother with newspapers, so my audience probably won’t read this column.

Meaning those paying attention to traditional media or having it forwarded to them will have the advantage.

Because Write Away Books has teamed up with The Coast News to create the Teen Writing Contest of 2025. This contest invites all 11th- and 12th-graders in North County San Diego to write an essay on the topic, “How would you spend $10,000,000 to improve your community?”

Think about it: a chance to demonstrate your creativity, originality and writing skills. Plus, you’ll win not only cash but get published (giving you a leg up in the college admissions process!).

None of this would be possible without active participation from Coast News management and sponsor Melissa Huk (aka Ms. Oceanside Real Estate). Because while I’ve carried this idea in my head since 2010, it took these community visionaries to turn the idea into reality.

Ms. Huk, Chris Kydd (Coast News publisher) and Jordan Ingram (Coast News managing editor) have spent years focusing on making North County a more amazing place to live. Their dedication to this effort is already bearing fruit as student essays arrive, demonstrating some fascinating ideas of what the future may bring to the region.

Oh yes; Did I mention there’s absolutely no AI allowed? As one of the judges, I’ll tell you here I’m looking for your work; I already know what ChatGPT will say.

And if you plan to use AI, or plagiarize, or use hate speech…well, I’d suggest you don’t even bother entering the contest.

But if you think you’re up to the challenge, want the visibility and could use the thousand bucks (and who couldn’t?), then I’d encourage you to go for it.

As for those who wish they’d sponsored this effort, talk with Chris Kydd about the 2026 event. Or contact me and let’s create something specifically for your company that promotes your business, reaches new customers and improves your reputation with a relatively small investment.

Because good quality marketing isn’t just about throwing another ad onto Facebook. It involves press, social media, speaking, networking, event sponsorships, promotions and a whole lot more.

Meaning looking at your communications holistically is probably just the solution you’ve been seeking.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Get details at thecoastnews.com/teenwritingcontest