Tips for writing a column

When asked how to get a column like this, I report that editors require category experts who write well, present their knowledge in an interesting manner and meet regular, ongoing deadlines.

Reading builds your vocabulary, but Americans’ reading is down 40% since 2003. This typically translates into lackluster writing and an inability to impart ideas succinctly.

Therefore, as a public service I offer these thoughts for keeping readers’ attention.

Select a single topic to focus on. Making one persuasive argument in 400 words can be challenging.

Anticipate questions so readers feel satisfied when they finish your story.

Write like you speak. And yes, I really do sound like this, including bad jokes. Just ask my bride.

Get to the point quickly. Wander too long and readers’ eyes will glaze over.

Offer something useful, always asking, “What’s in it for the reader?”

Be a problem-solver and address a reader’s concerns.

Build credibility with bold factual statements like, “95% of my business comes from referrals!”

Tailor examples and references to the interests of your audience.

Don’t overdo details. With limited space, broad strokes are often more effective.

Watch your tone. Don’t talk down to readers, or over their heads.

Let others review your work for tone, spelling and content. Accept comments and criticism gracefully, then edit based on that feedback.

Invite readers to act by asking questions, visiting a website or learning more.

Proofread carefully, then ask someone else to read it too. If you made a mistake initially, you’ll probably miss it when checking your work.

Read it out loud to yourself. Or read it backward. These strategies land in the brain differently than merely reading it.

Keep it organized, making your point quickly.

Use a dictionary and learn to spell. Spellcheck and AI don’t always catch mistakes.

Use a thesaurus so you don’t repeat yourself.

There you have it – 17 easy-to-use recommendations guaranteed to improve the chances your intended audience doesn’t doze off while reading your message.

And one last thought: Always finish strong. A clear closing ties everything together and leaves the reader with something memorable. It’s preferably the main idea you hit them with initially.

Oh yes, I almost forgot: A tag line is a good way to finish a regularly published column.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

My free writing newsletter awaits. www.writeawaybooks.com.