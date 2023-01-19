Free services for seniors highlighted at Encinitas Chamber’s upcoming Senior Expo

Calling all Seniors! Did you know that the Encinitas Rotary has a free service to help with household fixes? The Encinitas Rotary’s Home Team was created as a community service for seniors having a difficult time with many common household repairs. In some cases, the cost of hiring a handyman or contractor to perform minor repairs is prohibitive, or there may not be any family able or willing to assist.

The Encinitas Rotary Home Team will coordinate a team of volunteers to make necessary home repairs at no cost. Services include changing lightbulbs, smoke detectors, light landscaping, toilet tank malfunctions, blown fuses and more.

“The Encinitas Rotary Club is a service organization with the motto of ‘service above self,’” said Todd Derr, Home Team Coordinator. “Seniors are a vital part of our community, so we started the Home Team to help many of our fixed income seniors with handyman projects.”

The Encinitas Rotary will have a table at the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Senior Expo “Embracing Retirement” highlighting all the service projects they do locally and around the world, as well as some of the events they host locally like the Encinitas Wine and Food Festival. “We are excited to be a part of this year’s Senior Expo and to let people know about the many services we provide the community,” said Derr.

This will be the Encinitas Chamber’s fourth Senior Expo. It takes place on Saturday, February 25 from 9:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. at the Encinitas Community and Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas. The event is brought to the community by the Encinitas Chamber in partnership with the City of Encinitas.

The Senior Expo will give local businesses and services a chance to gain exposure to those retiring soon, those that are retired and families of aging individuals, all who need a little help navigating this new life chapter. Activities include a breakfast hosted by the Encinitas Rotary’s Home Team, refreshments, an Embracing Retirement commemorative bag and opportunity drawings.

Exhibitor Registration for the Senior Expo is now open. Exhibitors include healthcare providers, housing options, senior lifestyle businesses, fitness & wellness, government agencies and more. Sponsorship Opportunities are also available for those businesses looking to reach this rapidly expanding aging population with growing spending power.

For more information on the Encinitas Rotary’s Home Team call (760) 933-8502, email [email protected] or go to www.encinitasrotary.com.