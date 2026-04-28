Fallbrook Chamber hosts Business Expo

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is pleased to host its annual Business Expo on Friday, May 15, at the beautiful Pala Mesa Resort from 3:00 – 5:30 pm. Please attend this special event inside the Grand Ballroom to “Discover Fallbrook!”

Exhibitor booths are for Chamber Business Members only, but the event is FREE to attend and open to the public. All Chamber members have the added opportunity to provide coupons or flyers for a very nominal fee.

This is an opportunity for residents and visitors alike to learn about Chamber member businesses, ask questions, collect information and make some new contacts.

As Fallbrook continues to grow and attract new residents, entrepreneurs and investment, events like this provide a valuable touchpoint for building relationships and staying connected to the local business community.

Representatives from the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development have emphasized that strong local connections and in-person engagement remain key drivers of small business success, especially in evolving markets like North County.

The event is not limited to those from Fallbrook; everyone is welcome! Please bring your business cards and network with us! No cards? No problem. There is something for everyone, whether you are in business or not!

Local Chamber member businesses have a lot to offer, and the Chamber wants to ensure that whatever someone is looking for can most likely be found right here! For business owners and professionals from surrounding communities, this is also a unique opportunity to meet Fallbrook’s growing network of engaged locals and decision-makers all in one place. Details for the expo can be found at www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

There will be an opportunity drawing, a no-host bar, giveaways and so much more! Hosted at Pala Mesa Resort, now part of the renowned Pala Casino Spa Resort, the event offers a relaxed yet elevated setting that reflects the region’s continued growth and appeal.

Guests can enjoy the resort’s scenic surroundings while making meaningful connections in one of North County’s premier hospitality destinations.

Please save the date and join us to “Discover Fallbrook” with our Chamber member businesses!

Following the Expo, feel free to gather for Happy Hour at Pala Mesa’s Aquaterra Restaurant, with live music and a great menu!

Please contact the Chamber at (760) 728-5845 for additional information or any questions you may have. See you on May 15!