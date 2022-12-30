Former mayoral candidate arrested on domestic violence charges

ENCINITAS — A former Encinitas mayoral candidate was arrested Christmas Day on suspicion of felony domestic violence, law enforcement confirmed to The Coast News.

Jeff Charles Morris, who finished third with 6,969 votes in November’s mayoral race, was detained at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Dec. 25 at his residence in the 600 block of Poinsettia Park in Encinitas, according to Sheriff’s Department Lt. Chris Lawrence.

Morris potentially faces several felony charges, including inflicting corporal injury on a spouse/cohabitant and two charges related to unlawful restraint of an individual using violence. Lawrence confirmed that Morris was booked into county jail on Christmas and released the following day on a $50,000 bond.

Details of the incident are not available at this time due to the sensitivity afforded to domestic violence cases, Lawrence said. Morris is scheduled for a Jan. 9 arraignment. The District Attorney’s office has not yet decided to file charges.

Morris is a longtime resident and has founded several online political advocacy groups, including Encinitas Watchdogs and North County Citizens Coalition, or NC3. Among other things, Morris has been a vocal critic of the city’s Safe Parking Lot program for the unhoused, which he believes has further exacerbated drug abuse, crime and homelessness in the community.

In the past, Morris has been accused of harassing city employees and making online threats toward numerous individuals, including The Coast News employees.

Earlier this month, a resident filed for a restraining order in Vista Superior Court alleging civil harassment against Morris, but a judge dismissed the complaint on Dec. 21. The resident, who asked to remain anonymous, said they would appeal the court’s decision.

The Coast News attempted to contact Morris for comment but received no response in time for publication. This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

