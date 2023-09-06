Fatal train collision in Del Mar is third over Labor Day weekend

DEL MAR — A pedestrian died after being struck by a northbound Coaster train in Del Mar on Monday, marking the third fatal train collision in the San Diego region over the Labor Day weekend.

The Del Mar collision took place around 9 p.m. near the intersection of Camino Del Mar and Via de la Valle. The man who was struck was found by San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies with major injuries and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit confirmed that the man later died.

Earlier that day, around 3:30 p.m., a woman was fatally struck by a Coaster train near Mission Bay in San Diego. The previous day, Saturday, another man was also fatally struck by the Coaster around 3:25 p.m. near the intersection of Pacific Highway and West Washington Street in San Diego.

All three collisions are currently underway by the Sheriff’s Transit Enforcement Unit. None of the decedents’ names have been released.

The North County Transit District, the agency operating the railway in North County, called the collisions “tragic” and urged residents to steer clear of the rail line and only cross it at designated areas.

“Unfortunately, over the Labor Day weekend the COASTER experienced three incidents of individuals who were trespassing in NCTD’s right of way being struck by a train. These are tragic events that not only impact families and communities, but also the mental health of railroad employees, passengers, first responders, and others,” said NCTD spokesperson Chris Orlando. “The importance of being aware of your surroundings when you are near the rail line cannot be overstated.”

This story will be updated with more information.