Longtime Carlsbad favorite Pollos Maria closes after 38 years

CARLSBAD — A wave of local support for Pollos Maria was overwhelming as the popular Mexican restaurant closed its doors on Sept. 4 in Carlsbad.

Janice Davies, who owns the Mexican restaurant, said the past several days saw lines from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. as residents came to say their goodbyes after she announced the restaurant was closing. Davies said the property owners gave them notice 60 days ago and are in escrow for selling the property.

The iconic restaurant was opened in September 1985 by cousins Marie Davies and Carmen Gastelum, a pair of single mothers whose secret recipe for broiled chicken was an instant hit, quickly establishing the restaurant as a go-to spot in Carlsbad.

Now the restaurant is gone, but Janice Davies, Marie’s daughter, still operates a second location in Oceanside at 125 Old Grove Road, which celebrated its 18th anniversary on Labor Day. Janice Davies said she will re-launch their catering business targeting Carlsbad in October.

“My mom and aunt shook hands,” Janice Davies said about the original business arrangement. “Nobody wants to shake hands anymore.”

Davies said her mother and aunt started the restaurant to be social and hold community events. Its success was the product of community-focused service work and helping the homeless. Gastelum passed away in February 2022. Marie Davies, now retired, turns 91 in October.

“I can’t believe the community support the last two weeks, honestly. It was so emotional,” Janice Davies said. “The other restaurants in town rallying around us. Señor Grubby’s, especially, said they would help us do whatever we need to do.”

A potential sale emerged several months earlier, and the deal is moving forward, with Pollos Maria transitioning to its Oceanside location.

As for the prospect of opening a new location in Carlsbad, Janice Davies said her team is focused on getting through their current situation before evaluating the next steps.

“It’s been very emotional and challenging,” Janice Davies said. “There are many moving parts in running a business, and unfortunately, those moving parts have been in place for 38 years, making it a little more challenging.”

Janice Davies said she appreciates her customers, the community and the media for keeping her mom and aunt in the spotlight. Over the last 48 hours, Janice Davies said the restaurant has been filled with old friends coming to say goodbye. Customers, residents and friends also commented on social media about the closing, sharing memories and their disappointment over the restaurant’s closure.

“A heartfelt thank you to those patrons who came through those doors,” Janice Davies said.