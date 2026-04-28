Family, community honor 12-year-old Encinitas girl at ‘Angelversary’

ENCINITAS — John Chalekian asked for a sign.

He lay in bed with his wife and son, unable to fall asleep the evening of April 25, 2025.

Earlier that night, at 6:51 p.m., his 12-year-old daughter, Emery, was fatally struck by a Nissan Xterra while crossing Encinitas Boulevard, according to a sheriff’s report.

“Emery, if you’re here, please show us,” John remembered thinking.

Then a burst of rain fell on their roof, lasting less than a minute.

“I believe that’s her — we’ve always believed that’s her,” John said.

He said the rain has accompanied significant moments for the family ever since.

On April 25, the one-year anniversary of her death, the Chalekian family and members of the community gathered to mark Emery’s “Angelversary.”

The event — which included a candlelit walk, ringing bells at 6:51 p.m., and performances by dancers from Performing Arts Workshop, Emery’s studio — was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.

Right at 5 p.m., it started to rain.

“We — everybody — were amazed,” John said. “She’s in the rain.”

He estimated that between 200 and 300 people attended to remember Emery and heal together.

“It’s just amazing how many people’s hearts are broken still,” John said. “We’re not feeling the pain alone.”

Bridget Chalekian, Emery’s mother, said the four dance performances were “just beautiful.”

John said the tragedy formed a crack in the community that love has poured out of.

“That makes me a proud dad,” he said.

Trial update

Eddie Sengendo, 44, has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter in connection with the fatal collision.

He has maintained a not guilty plea.

Sengendo, who was present for a readiness conference on April 27, had his supporters seated on the left side of the courtroom, while the Chalekian family and friends sat on the right, many wearing yellow.

The previously scheduled May 11 trial date has been vacated, and another readiness conference is set for May 18.

At an April 14 readiness conference, Judge Adelaida Lopez said she “anticipated that the parties are working toward resolution.”