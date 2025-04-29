Community mourns girl, 12, killed in Encinitas collision

ENCINITAS — A 12-year-old girl was struck and killed by a vehicle in a crosswalk in Encinitas on April 26, prompting an outpouring of grief across the community and an ongoing investigation by the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle-pedestrian collision at 6:51 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Village Square Drive, according to the sheriff’s North Coastal Station.

Preliminary findings show that a 44-year-old man driving a Nissan Xterra westbound on Encinitas Boulevard collided with a southbound Ford Fusion, also driven by a 44-year-old man.

The Xterra then struck the girl as she was walking in the crosswalk, law enforcement said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both drivers remained at the scene and were not injured. Investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

The girl, identified only as “Emery,” was a sixth-grade student at Park Dale Lane Elementary School and a participant in the Performing Arts Workshop in Encinitas, according to CBS8.

Two memorials have been established — one at the crash site and another outside Park Dale Lane Elementary.

A sign at the school reads, “We love you Emery. Stay jolly,” surrounded by flowers, photos, stuffed animals and handwritten notes.

The Encinitas Union School District released a statement Monday expressing deep sorrow over the student’s death.

“The Park Dale Lane community is filled with deep sadness and devastation at the tragic passing of one of our beloved sixth-grade students,” the district said. “She was a vibrant 12-year-old who shined with creativity, kindness, and a bright spirit. She brought warmth and friendliness wherever she went, inspiring those around her and making her a true joy to know. Her loss will be profoundly felt at our school, and Park Dale Lane will not be the same without her.”

District officials said grief counselors and crisis support teams will be available on campus for students and staff in the coming days.

The Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is leading the investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has video footage is asked to contact the department’s non-emergency line at 858-565-5200 or call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at www.sdcrimestoppers.org.

City News Service contributed to this report.