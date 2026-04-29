Vista planners OK 141 apartments on Santa Fe after smaller plan scrapped

VISTA — The Vista Planning Commission signed off on a new plan last week for a five-story, 141-unit apartment project along South Santa Fe Avenue, after the developer decided to scrap a 96-unit plan approved by the city in 2024.

Known as the Caserra Apartments, the 141-unit project will be developed by Ambient Communities at the former Monte Vista Plaza site at 1070 South Santa Fe Avenue. The property previously had a two-story commercial building, which was demolished late last year.

The project, approved by the city in 2024, proposed 96 units, split among three residential buildings ranging from two to three stories. Eight of the 96 units would have been deed-restricted for very low-income households, or those making up to 50% of the area median income, or AMI.

“After the approval of the prior project, the combination of inflated construction costs, increased financing costs, and changes in state law led Ambient Communities to withdraw the prior application and redraw the project in the beginning of 2025,” said developer Jon Rilling.

After more than a year of work between the city and the developer, the Planning Commission unanimously approved the application for the new project on April 21, with two of the seven commissioners absent.

Caserra Apartments will have a higher ratio of lower-income housing than the prior project, with 11 units for very low-income households and 11 for moderate-income households (those earning 80% to 120% of AMI).

Unit sizes will include studios, one-bedrooms, and two-bedrooms, ranging from 480 to 910 square feet.

Vista’s zoning limits the maximum total density for the site to 71.4 units. However, the state density bonus law permitted the developer to receive two 50% density bonuses due to the inclusion of lower-income units.

State law also allowed the developer to have four concessions and unlimited waivers of local design standards. Ambient Communities requested and was granted the following:

Reduction of front yard setbacks from 15 feet to 1 foot, 7 inches

Reduction of minimum open space from 28,200 square feet to 13,554 square feet

Increased building height from 45-foot maximum to 67 feet

Reduction of parking space dimension from 9×19 feet to 9×18 feet

Reduction of garage parking aisle widths from 32 feet to 24 feet

Removal of the requirement for 10-foot stepbacks above the third floor

Removal of the requirement for one loading space for every 25 regular parking spaces

Commission Chair Lisa De Jesus lives near the project site and said this is the first project of its size coming to the area. While she understands the state requirements for approving larger and larger projects, she said she has seen the impact these developments have on traffic and parking.

Still, she said, this is probably the best possible design for such a large project.

“I like the project, as far as the look of it is concerned. If we have to have 141 units on that street, you’ve done great with, I think, the massing,” De Jesus said. “Growth is something we have to allow.”

Caserra Apartments’ ground floor will be dedicated to parking, with four residential floors above. Communal open spaces will include two decks on the second floor, a rooftop deck, and an on-site dog park.

The building facade will be broken up with varying heights and stepbacks on the upper levels to provide visual relief, city planners said.

The project will exceed the state parking requirement, with a total of 165 spaces on-site. Because the project is within a half mile (as the crow flies) from the Sprinter station, state law allows as few as 71 spaces.

Caserra will also include electric vehicle spaces and a large bike storage area.

During early design review for the new project, the Planning Commission requested that the developer add more street trees and provide larger front setbacks. Ambient Communities incorporated more trees but continued to request the reduced front setback, noting that larger setbacks exist along other parts of the building perimeter.

“I appreciate the collaboration that you’ve done with staff, and the fire department so we can get our street trees,” said Commissioner Maria Joliff. “I think you’ve put a lot of thought into the amenities, and I like the layout.”