Safe Streets Encinitas a growing ‘force’ for local traffic safety

ENCINITAS — Melissa Scharbarth spoke about traffic safety Sunday morning, but this time to a crowd at Encinitas Community Park rather than the usual setting of a City Council meeting.

Scharbarth is one of eight founding members of Safe Streets Encinitas, a local group that raises awareness and advocates for city traffic safety policy. The group hosted Sunday’s event, which included speakers, merchandise for sale and opportunities for neighbors to network and talk informally.

Safe Streets estimated that more than 100 people attended.

“The movement for safer streets was born out of tragedy, but it’s fueled by love and determination,” Scharbarth said. “Emery’s death awakened this community.”

The tragedy that inspired the group was the death of 12-year-old Emery Chalekian, a Park Dale Lane Elementary student who was struck and killed in April at the intersection of Encinitas Boulevard and Village Square Drive.

Scharbarth said Chalekian, one of her former students, was “doing everything right” crossing the street when she was struck by a driver running a red light.

Laura Van Dusen, another founding member of Safe Streets Encinitas, said the movement began with a paddle out to mourn Chalekian. The somber gathering evolved into an effort to collect emails from other concerned residents, which quickly grew into an organized group that works with city officials, including the Sheriff’s Department; consults with traffic safety experts; analyzes research; and keeps the public informed.

“I’m very impressed and proud with what we’ve become at this point,” Van Dusen said.

Sunday’s event also served as a fundraiser, with sales of shirts, hats and stickers featuring Emery’s name.

Mike Dobransky, another founding member, said the proceeds would help maintain the group’s website and support its growing goals. One policy Dobransky highlighted was reinstating red light cameras at key intersections in Encinitas.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 720 into law Oct. 13, allowing cities to issue notices of violation to a vehicle’s registered owner with a maximum fine of $100 if no other violations occurred in the previous three years.

The legislation allows higher fines for repeat offenders within a three-year period; up to $500 for three or more red light violations. The new law also requires that any revenue beyond the cost of enforcement go toward safe streets projects.

Van Dusen called the law “huge,” and Dobransky said it could lead to traffic safety “targeted” at the kind of dangerous driving that caused Emery’s death. The event included printouts advocating for red light cameras, with data from when Encinitas previously had the devices.

Capt. Shane Watts of the North Coastal Sheriff’s Station, Deputy Mayor Joy Lyndes and Councilmember Jim O’Hara were among those in attendance.

O’Hara said he has enjoyed working with Safe Streets Encinitas and developing relationships with its members, adding that the group has become more organized with a stronger understanding of city government in recent months.

“What’s really important is we focus on slowing traffic,” Lyndes said, adding that elected officials must remain “fiscal stewards.”

Lyndes noted that alternatives to driving, such as biking or walking, are always going to be popular in a city with sunny, temperate weather like Encinitas.

“It’s not up to us to tell them how to get around, but it’s up to us to make sure it’s safe,” Lyndes said.

Watts said roadway safety and Vision Zero — an initiative to eliminate fatalities on city streets — remain top priorities for law enforcement.

“One life is too many,” Watts told the council during Wednesday’s meeting.

John and Bridget Chalekian, Emery’s parents, who also attended Sunday’s event, said Safe Streets Encinitas has become “a force to be reckoned with.”

John Chalekian said he will continue doing everything possible to prevent another family from experiencing similar loss. For the Chalekians, residents can honor Emery — “our Encinitas angel” — in small ways as part of their daily routines.

“Our family would like our community to honor Emery every time they get in their cars,” John said. “Leave five minutes early, slow down, smile more.”