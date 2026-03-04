Fallbrook Avocado Festival is April 19

Fallbrook, California has long been known for growing avocados and sharing its love for them at their annual Avocado Street Festival. Held each year in the spring, this festival highlights the community’s agricultural roots in a friendly, small-town atmosphere.

Hundreds of booths line Fallbrook’s Main Avenue, attracting thousands of people for a day of fun, food, music, and avocado-themed contests. This year’s festival will be held on Sunday, April 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors are encouraged to have avocado-themed products, foods, and specialty goods. A favorite is the “official” guacamole of the festival made by local provider Holy Guacamole.

Though avocados are the celebrated food of the day, visitors will find a wide variety of dining options at the festival. Those with a sweet tooth will find an array of desserts offered at the festival, including ice cream, funnel cakes, and cookies. Plenty of ice-cold drinks are available at the booths as well, including ice cold beer and local wine in the Main Stage area.

Don’t expect to leave the Fallbrook Avocado Festival empty-handed. With over 450 booths, there is a lot of shopping available. Unique crafts, jewelry, bath and body products, clothing and so much more.

There is a Farmers Market area in the festival where avocados can be found along with a variety of locally grown fruits and vegetables, as well as gorgeous flowers, plants, and herbs. Plus, the Artisan Walk on Alvarado features local handmade artisan goods and food.

There’s never a dull moment at the festival, which offers entertainment and activities for everyone. Local music and dance performances at both the Main Stage beer and wine garden and the community stage are provided for everyone’s enjoyment.

Contests abound at the Fallbrook Avocado Festival, including Best-dressed Avocado, children’s avocado derby racing called the “Avocado 500,” Best Guacamole, Little Mr. and Miss Avocado, Avocado Holding Contest and Avocado Costume Contest.

Fallbrook is conveniently located in San Diego County and is conveniently located near Orange, Riverside and Los Angeles counties – all within driving distance. The festival makes for a great day-trip experience. Convenient shuttles are readily available. For shuttle stops and parking and more information, go to www.fallbrookchamberofcommerce.org.

Fallbrook looks forward to seeing everyone on April 19!