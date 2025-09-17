Encinitas gears up for 29th annual Oktoberfest

The steins are polished, the bratwursts are ready, and the lederhosen are coming out of the closet! On Sunday, September 28, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce will present the 29th annual Oktoberfest and Artisan Faire.

“This event is one of my favorite traditions in Encinitas,” said Sherry Yardley, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce CEO. “It’s more than a festival—it’s about bringing our community and businesses together in a way that’s fun, memorable, and free for everyone to enjoy.”

And fun is guaranteed. Guests can enjoy two lively beer gardens pouring everything from authentic German brews to local craft favorites like Societe Brewing Co., Burgeon Beer Co., RationAle Brewing and Fox Point Brewing Co. New this year, Tap Truck will serve beer from Karl Strauss and Viewpoint Brewing Co. from a vintage 1921 Buick, and Surfside Iced Teas, Lemonade + Vodka will be available.

Wine lovers can sip PNKYS, cider enthusiasts can enjoy pours from Julian Hard Cider, and the flavors of Bavaria will be everywhere thanks to Tarantino’s Gourmet Sausage and Taste of Poland serving up bratwurst, schnitzel and pretzels.

Families will also find plenty to do. Bright Kids is sponsoring the kids’ zone, complete with inflatable slides and obstacle courses. Moonlight Veterinary Urgent Care is sponsoring the popular Dog Costume Contest, where four-legged friends strut their stuff in German-themed outfits. “I love seeing our community come out with their kids — and pets! It truly is a family-friendly celebration.”

Entertainment includes live Bavarian music, dance troupes and a ceremonial parade at noon. More than 125 artisan vendors will line Mountain Vista Drive, turning the street into a vibrant open-air marketplace filled with handmade goods, jewelry and crafts.

The festival makes it easy to attend. A free shuttle, sponsored by D Street Boardroom, runs all day from Flora Vista Elementary School, and the City of Encinitas hosts bike valets at both ends of the event.

“Oktoberfest is a great way to kick off fall in Encinitas,” Yardley said. “It brings people together, celebrates our local businesses, and honors the German roots of Olivenhain. It’s an event you don’t want to miss!”

Sherry’s favorite things about Oktoberfest?

“The parade at noon with local elected officials, the artisan marketplace that shows off our creative community, raising a stein with friends in the beer garden and seeing families and neighbors enjoying the day together. That’s what Oktoberfest is all about.”