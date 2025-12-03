Fallbrook Christmas Parade Co-Grand Marshals announced

The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce longtime Fallbrook residents Bob and Susan Lucy as this year’s Co-Grand Marshals for the 2025 Fallbrook Christmas Parade. The Lucys, with Del Rey Avocado, have been Fallbrook Chamber members for 47 years and are extremely involved in and supportive of our community.

Bob and Susan can be aptly described as givers, supporters, and overall community champions. They have not only volunteered separately but volunteered together to support each other’s intense love of community.

Our Co-Grand Marshals have created a legacy of community volunteerism and support that they have passed on to their children and their spouses and no doubt on to their grandchildren. What an amazing gift to give future generations…a love for their community.

While Susan is a retired critical care nurse, she continues to fill her days serving on the Boys and Girls Club Board of Directors. She has also worked with the Child Development Center for over 25 years and has served as President on their board as well.

Bob has served on the Board of Directors for Rainbow Water District and advocated for farmers for over 35 years. He has been a managing partner at Del Rey Avocado since 1989 (now retired) and has allowed nonprofits to hang banners on his property to promote events.

Together, they have hosted numerous fundraisers, including “A Night of Revelry” for the Child Development Center.

They have supported youth sports in the community including Fallbrook Youth Baseball and Villa Soccer, supported Fallbrook High School sports, including baseball, basketball and rugby for 30 years.

They have supported REINS since 2000, the Fallbrook Chamber Golf Tournament and the Avocado Festival for over 35 years.

Other organizations they have passionately served are:

• Fallbrook Beautification Alliance

• Fallbrook Land Conservancy

• Feed America

• Fallbrook Food Pantry

The Lucys are kind, humble, compassionate, and hardworking individuals who make an incredible team. By doing what they love, they have inspired the hearts of others and changed the lives of many.

They have been chosen as this year’s Co-Grand Marshals for setting an example with their numerous contributions of time, talent and treasure and for making this community a truly better place to live.

The parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m. on Main Avenue in Fallbrook.